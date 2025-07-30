Heat, humidity continue before rain provides relief Thursday

PITTSBURGH — It’s another hot and humid day, but relief from the heat is on the way with the passage of a cold front on Thursday.

High temperatures will rise into the low 90s this afternoon, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. A pop-up shower or storm may cool us off in spots.

Make sure to stay safe in the heat. Find a place to stay cool, keep hydrated and don’t forget to keep your pets hydrated and cool too!

Warm and still humid early Thursday before the front brings scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and early evening hours. Cooler and less humid conditions are expected for Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

