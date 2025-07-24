Heat, humidity will make it feel like the upper-90s on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Summer heat and humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s on Thursday, so plan ahead before heading outdoors.

Temperatures will quickly climb from the low 70s soon after sunrise to near 90 by early afternoon. Do your best to stay cool and limit time outdoors for pets, too.

Friday will also be steamy, with heat indices above 90, and scattered showers and storms, especially after lunch into the evening.

Storms will bring heavy downpours, which will raise the threat for localized flooding, along with frequent lightning and the threat for damaging winds. Areas from Pittsburgh south may see the strongest storms.

Scattered showers and storms stick around Saturday and Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

