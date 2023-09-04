Heat index could reach mid-90s on Labor Day

PITTSBURGH — It will be a hot unofficial end to summer, with highs near 90 degrees on Labor Day and continuing into the middle of the week. The heat index will be in the low to mid-90s.

Make sure to stay safe in the heat. Find time in the shade, stay hydrated, and don’t forget about your pets. When outside with family and friends, use plenty of sunscreen, as we’ll see tons of sunshine through the middle of the week.

The next best chance for showers and storms will come Thursday — this will give us a break from the heat, ushering in slightly cooler air into the weekend.

Make sure to check back for updates on the forecast

