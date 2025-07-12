Heat indices could reach upper 90s in Pittsburgh region on Saturday; isolated storms possible

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for another hot one! Temperatures will climb into the low 90s this afternoon, and heat indices may reach the mid or even upper 90s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, and while a stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, most areas will again get by without any rain.

An approaching cold front will increase our chance for storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. One or two storms may be strong, mainly east of Pittsburgh, where parameters will be slightly more favorable. The tallest storms will be capable of dumping very heavy rain and strong winds.

The front slides through late Sunday night, bringing drier and slightly less humid air for Monday and early Tuesday. The break won’t last long, though, with plenty more heat and humidity on the way toward the middle of next week.

