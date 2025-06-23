Heat wave continues Monday with temperatures pushing into the 90s, air quality alert in effect

PITTSBURGH — Day two of our heat wave, with temperatures pushing into the 90s and the heat index topping triple digits in many areas.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties from Sunday morning through Wednesday evening as heat indices up to 105 are possible in these locations. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Clarion, Venango, Forest, and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties from Sunday morning through Wednesday evening as heat indices could reach 102 degrees.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will also be in effect on Monday. The air may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people who have asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and for children and the elderly.

Temperatures will soar to the 90s the next several days, with the humidity making it feel more like 100 plus degrees. Please take precautions: limit time outside and overexertion during the heat of the day. Drink plenty of water. If you have to be outside, take breaks when you can and wear lightweight, light-colored clothes.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will cool things off a bit in the second half of the week, but temperatures will still push close to 90 degrees.

