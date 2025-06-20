Heat wave on the way for Pittsburgh region; temps in the 90s, but could feel like 100 degrees

PITTSBURGH — We are finally going to get a chance to dry out, and not just for a day.

Friday will be dry and comfortable with lower humidity. There is a slight chance of a shower, but 95% of the area is not expected to see rain today.

The dry weather will stick around through the weekend and into next week.

Heat will start to crank as well. High temperatures will push into the lower 90s by Sunday. The 90s could be with us through the middle of next week. With an uptick in humidity, the heat indexes could possibly be as high as 100 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for the area Sunday through Wednesday.

Excessive Heat Watch

Stay tuned to Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the hottest air of the season.

