Inbound lanes of Parkway East at Squirrel Hill Tunnel reopen after dump truck fire

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV
Heavy smoke was pouring from a dump truck fire near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel at around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

Video from Chopper 11 showed firefighters on scene with the fire appearing to be out by 12:45 p.m.

All lanes of the Parkway East inbound between the Edgewood/Swissvale and Squirrel Hill were temporarily closed, but appear to have reopened.

