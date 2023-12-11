Heavy smoke coming from fire at business in Raccoon Township

Local

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews have been on the scene of a business fire for over two hours in Beaver County.

The fire at 3709 Green Garden Road in Raccoon Township was called into 911 dispatchers around 1:38 p.m.

When our crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.

Officials at the scene told us the building is Filter Fab Manufacturing.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

