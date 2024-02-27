Local

Heavy smoke coming from Lawrenceville house fire

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Mintwood Street fire

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started just before 11 a.m. in a home on Mintwood Street between 39th Street and 40th Street.

A Channel 11 photographer saw heavy smoke and windows broken on the front of the three-story home while firefighters worked to bring the flames under control.

Dispatchers said at this point, no one was hurt in the fire.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Macy’s to downsize; 150 stores are closing
  • Allison Park woman charged with trying to pass drugs to jailed boyfriend
  • New Sewickley Township police officer hit by vehicle during traffic stop
  • VIDEO: Male dead in Charleroi shooting
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read