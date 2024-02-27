Heavy smoke coming from Lawrenceville house fire

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are on scene of a fire in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started just before 11 a.m. in a home on Mintwood Street between 39th Street and 40th Street.

A Channel 11 photographer saw heavy smoke and windows broken on the front of the three-story home while firefighters worked to bring the flames under control.

Dispatchers said at this point, no one was hurt in the fire.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

