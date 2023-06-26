Heinz History Center to celebrate Kennywood’s 125th anniversary with day-long event

PITTSBURGH — The Senator John Heinz History Center is partnering with Kennywood to commemorate the park’s 125th anniversary.

A day-long program called “Kennywood Day: 125 years of Memories” will take place Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kennywood is one of only two amusement parks in the United States to be designated as a National Historic Landmark.

“It is an honor the museum will be celebrating our 125th this season by hosting Kennywood Day in July. We are thrilled to have such a long-standing community partner in the History Center right in our own backyard,” said Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls.

Visitors will be able to relive their Kennywood memories throughout all six floors with special programming, family-friendly games, carnival-themed food, a special artifact unveiling and more.

The day will include:

Exploring the Kennywood “Park-ives” in the Detre Library & Archives (10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.)

Ethnic Heritage Days cooking demonstrations featuring Chris Fennimore of QED Cooks (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.)

Special presentation: “Kennywood and the Rise of the Amusement Park: An American Phenomenon,” a discussion with Lauren Rabinovitz, noted amusement park scholar and author of “Electric Dreamland” (noon)

“That Kennywood Summer” screening and Q&A with WQED’s Rick Sebak (2 p.m.)

A “Behind the Screams” panel featuring award-winning author Brian Butko and local amusement park historians Bryan Bartley, Rachel Cunningham, Rick Davis, Mike Funyak, Jim Futrell, Dave Hahner, and Jen Sopko (3 p.m.)

A special unveiling of historic Kennywood artifacts that will be donated to the History Center collection (3:45 p.m.)

The program is included with regular admission to the History Center.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit heinzhistorycenter.org/events.

