Heinz History Center celebrates Kennywood’s 125th anniversary

PITTSBURGH — A “Kennywood Day” was held at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The event celebrated the park’s 125th anniversary.

Visitors were able to relive Kennywood’s memories through six floors of the museum.

Kennywood was founded in 1898 as a trolley park. It is one of only two amusement parks in the U.S. to be designated as a national historic landmark.

“For an amusement park to last this long, its really important and, obviously, for a place like Pittsburgh, a big city with lots of little neighborhoods, it’s got a lot of connections to many generations and its still there today,” said Brian Butko, director of publications at Heinz History Center.

Butko said he was pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

