Heinz History Center to host 14th annual Bocce Tournament & Festival

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center will host its 14th Annual Bocce Tournament & Festival.

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.

Admission is free for spectators, and proceeds benefit the History Center’s Italian American Program.

The event will feature a double-elimination tournament with 47 four-person bocce teams competing for first place.

Spectators can enjoy live performances by The Jaggerz, New Pure Gold and The Aces with special guest Shari Richards.

Food will be available for purchase from Common Plea Catering, and select merchandise from the History Center’s gift shop will be on sale.

The History Center’s Italian American Program, founded in 1990, is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania.

The program’s collection is one of the largest in the country, featuring artifacts, archival materials, and oral histories that document the pivotal role Italian Americans have played in shaping the region.

