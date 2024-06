PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center hosted a Flag Day ceremony on Friday morning.

The American flag was first unveiled on June 14, 1777.

The ceremony featured a group unfolding and refolding of a 36-foot American flag in the museum.

Participants also sang the National Anthem.

