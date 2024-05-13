Heinz History Center, Pitt, WVU awarded national grant to support Italian-American research

PITTSBURGH — A $50,000 grant was awarded to the Senator John Heinz History Center and its partners at the University of Pittsburgh and West Virginia University to support and grow the Italian Diaspora Archive Resource Map project.

The project catalogues materials that document the Italian American experience in Western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

The National Endowment for the Humanities grant will allow for the creation of a digital map, where the museum’s information can be easily viewed.

“We are grateful to the National Endowment for the Humanities for supporting this important project,” said Melissa E. Marinaro, director of the Heinz History Center’s Italian American Program. “IDARM has the potential to re-center the field and open the door for a more nuanced understanding of the Italian American experience and the incredible material culture in our region.”

Founded in 1990, the History Center’s Italian American Program is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania. The Italian American Collection is one of the largest repositories of Italian American artifacts, photographs, oral histories and archival materials in the U.S.

