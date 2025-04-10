A helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River off Manhattan, authorities say

NEW YORK — A helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River off Manhattan, authorities said.
Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/zpCBAOLnUU— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 10, 2025
The fire department said it received a report of a helicopter in the water at 3:17 p.m.
The crash happened in the river near Houston Street and the Holland Tunnel.
The fire department said it had units on scene performing rescue operations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
