A helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River off Manhattan, authorities say

NEW YORK — A helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River off Manhattan, authorities said.

The fire department said it received a report of a helicopter in the water at 3:17 p.m.

The crash happened in the river near Houston Street and the Holland Tunnel.

The fire department said it had units on scene performing rescue operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Most Read