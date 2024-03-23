Local

Helicopter spreads 50,000 easter eggs for unique Greene County egg hunt

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Thousands of people showed up to a unique take on an Easter egg hunt put on by several Greene County churches.

Despite chilly weather, crowds gathered at the Greene County Airport on Saturday morning for a family-friendly easter egg hunt. But, instead of waiting for organizers to spread out thousands of plastic eggs, a helicopter dropped around 50,000 onto a field.

“There was a great response last year, and we heard a lot of positive comments about it — and that’s why we brought it back again this year,” said Brian Miller, an event organizer and the lead pastor at Waynesburg Nazerne Church. “We just heard great things; the community really appreciates it. It’s just a great way for us to come together as a community, to bless the community, and care for the community.”

All the eggs were filled with treats, and the organizers said there were a couple of “golden eggs” in each section, which contained special prizes.

