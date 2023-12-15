Here are the best, worst times to travel this holiday season, according to AAA

PITTSBURGH — If you’re traveling home or going away this holiday season, AAA says you’ll have plenty of company.

That’s because an estimated 115 million Americans are expected to travel over the 10-day year end holiday travel period.

“We are expecting the Saturday before Christmas to be the busiest travel day. But also, that Thursday in between Christmas and New Years is also going to be busy,” said AAA Spokesperson Tiffany Stanley,

If you’re driving to your destination, gas is cheaper than it was last year.

The average price for a gallon of gas here in our area this time last year was almost 30 cents higher than it is now.

“If you make sure that your tires are properly inflated, you can actually have about a 3% to 4% increase in your fuel economy,” Stanley said.

If you’re driving, when you leave could impact your drive time and affect how many times you might need to refuel.

“Look at 511, which is those real-time updates that PennDOT provides. You just want to make sure you know the road conditions, know your route ahead of time and just tack on an extra half hour, maybe even 45 minutes, on to your trip,” Stanley said.

This data from AAA shows the best times to travel if you are driving:

Saturday, Dec. 23 - leave before 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 - leave before noon

Saturday, Dec. 30 - leave before noon

And here are some of the worst times:

Saturday, Dec. 23 - between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26th - from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30th - 5 p.m. and later

And if you’re flying, pre-book parking spots at the airport.

“That way you can ensure that there will be a place to park. You’re not you know rushing. And you can make note of where you are parked within that large parking area,” Stanley said.

So that when you return from your trip, your drive back home goes smoothly, as well.

