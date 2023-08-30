Local

Here’s how Highmark Health did financially in the first half of 2023

By Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Highmark Health Highmark Health's headquarters at Fifth Avenue Place in downtown Pittsburgh in June 2020. (Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — Highmark Health notched higher revenue and net income in the first half of 2023 compared to the first six months of last year.

The Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, which includes Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Allegheny Health Network and other health and technology businesses, reported on Tuesday revenue of $13.6 billion through June 30. That was up from $12.9 billion in the same period a year ago.

It also reported net income of $389 million, compared to a net loss of $174 million a year ago. It had $200 million in investment gains this year, compared to a $460 million drop in the equity markets in 2022. Operating gain, another key metric, declined to $230 million in 2023 compared to $387 million last year.

