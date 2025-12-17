Here’s how much Tenaris paid for a steel recycling center in Beaver County

KOPPEL, Pa. — Steel manufacturer Tenaris paid $13.3 million for a steel scrap recycling yard adjacent to its electric arc furnace and plant in Koppel, Beaver County.

The purchase price for PSC Metals LLC and PSC Metals Inc. from Tenaris subsidiary Steel Recycling Services closed on Nov. 26, according to Beaver County property transfer records obtained by the Pittsburgh Business Times.

The sales price had previously not been disclosed.

The previous operators, doing business as SA Recycling, will operate the plant into the new year during a transition.

