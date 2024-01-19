Here’s a look at how Friday’s winter storm impacted different areas

PITTSBURGH — Friday’s winter storm brought the snowiest day of the year so far for many areas.

Channel 11 monitored conditions across western Pennsylvania as snow came down and crews treated the roads.

Butler County

Here's a look at how Friday's winter storm impacted Butler County

The whole time we were in Cranberry Township, the roads were clear.

Cranberry Township started treating roads at 4 a.m. Friday and haven’t stopped.

Cranberry monitors township roads with pavement temperature sensors.

They have three of them – including one near Ehrman Crest Elementary School.

“They’re like a tube that goes right in the pavement,” Cranberry Township Director of Public Works Kelly Maurer said.

Another beauty of the new technology is that crews might not have to work this weekend depending on the conditions. They’ll be able to find out in the palm of their hand.

Westmoreland County

Here's a look at how Friday's winter storm impacted Westmoreland County

Much of Route 30 in Westmoreland County was clear of snow while Channel 11 drove through.

The closer we were to the mountain ridges, the more snow we saw on the highway.

That’s where we found Jordan Harris shoveling snow in his driveway.

“I actually thought it wasn’t bad,” Harris said. “I’m from California, so snow is not my favorite thing, but my kids love it.”

He and his wife and kids moved to Laughlintown in October 2022. Being at the base of the mountain took some getting used to.

“The snow is definitely it’s own creature,” Harris said.

The snow is a welcome change for the Ligonier Annual Ice Fest.

“For the last few years, we’ve had some warm weather, but people still come. The atmosphere, the feeling of the snow? It’s great,” said Cindy Purnell, Executive Chairman.

This year, 60 ice sculptures – made by DiMartino ice company of Jeannette will be on display throughout the diamond and around the downtown Ligonier area.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started – there’s live sculpture-making Friday and Saturday.

“And that’s the exciting part, it’s live,” Purnell said. “People love to see it live.”

Purnell said the ice fest keeps getting bigger.

She said this snowstorm helps with the winter wonderland vibe and expects more people to be out this weekend because of it.

“I’ve been doing this for probably going on like 20 years, and my knees and whatever are starting to feel it but I don’t want to give it up. I love it,” Purnell said.

As for Harris?

“If you guys have any people who are willing to give somebody a snow blower, I’ll take one!” he said.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of the winter weather and want to see the ice sculptures, you can do so through Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group