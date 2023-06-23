Local

Here’s Penguins’ exhibition schedule (so far, anyway)

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group

Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby acknowledges Penguins fans during a tribute celebrating his 1500th NHL point scored against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday in Detroit, during the first period of an NHL hockey game iagainst the Chicago Blackhawks in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group

The Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to play home-and-home exhibition games against Buffalo, Columbus and Detroit this fall.

That is the same preseason regimen they have had for a number of years.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether they plan any other exhibition games, because the version of their schedule below has been pieced together using announcements made by the teams they will be facing.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Titanic tourist sub: Titan suffered ‘catastrophic implosion,’ killing 5 onboard
  • More than 20 suspected drug dealers behind bars after FBI sweep in Pittsburgh
  • Washington County hairstylist charged for allegedly running prostitution business appears in court
  • VIDEO: Video shows police questioning woman accused of killing estranged husband, wrapping his body in plastic
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read