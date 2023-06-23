Here’s Penguins’ exhibition schedule (so far, anyway)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to play home-and-home exhibition games against Buffalo, Columbus and Detroit this fall.

That is the same preseason regimen they have had for a number of years.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether they plan any other exhibition games, because the version of their schedule below has been pieced together using announcements made by the teams they will be facing.

