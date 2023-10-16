Here’s what it takes to be in the top 1% of earners in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Being in the top 1% of earners in Pennsylvania requires about $60,000 more than it did five years ago.

That’s according to data from the Internal Revenue Service, which shows the cutoff for each adjusted gross income by percentile in each state. The data is based on the 2020 tax year.

In Pennsylvania, the cutoff for being in the top 1% of earners was $506,367 in 2020.

Among neighbors to the Keystone State, Pennsylvania is in the middle — well above Ohio and West Virginia, far below New Jersey and New York and comparable to Maryland.

