Here’s where you can recycle live Christmas trees in the City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is opening 11 drop-off locations for live Christmas trees.

The locations will be open from Dec. 26 through Jan. 26.

Residents are encouraged to drop off their trees for recycling rather than taking them to a landfill.

Trees collected at these locations will be chipped into pine mulch and be free to the public this spring.

All ornaments, netting, tinsel and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off.

Local Girl Scout troops are participating in a curbside tree pick-up program, where residents can set out their trees. For a small donation, troops will collect them in January and take them to a drop-off location.

For more information, call 311 or click here.

Here is a list of drop-off locations:

Allegheny Center Sue Murray Swimming Pool Parking Lot #301 | Stockton Ave.

Brighton Heights Jack Stack Swimming Pool 600 Brighton Woods Road

Brookline Brookline Recreation Center 1400 Oakridge Street

Hazelwood - 3rd Division of Public Works Open Year Round Location: 40 Melanchton Street Pittsburgh, PA 15207 Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 412-422-6524

Highland Park Highland Park Zoo 7370 Baker Street (enter zoo parking lot from Baker Street, follow the signs to back of lot)

Homewood North - 2nd Division of Public Works Open Year Round 6814 Hamilton Ave (North Dallas Ave. at Hamilton Ave.) Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. (412) 665-3609

Perry North/Observatory Hill - 1st Division of Public Works Open Year Round 300 Kilbuck Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Southside Southside Riverfront Park Lower Parking Lot

Squirrel Hill South Prospect Drive Roundabout Schenley Park

Sheraden Sheraden Park Parking Lot Surban Street

West End - 5th Division of Public Works Open Year Round 1330 Hassler St. Pittsburgh, PA 15220 (Off Herschel St. & Steuben St. near Herschel Park) Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 412-937-3054

Click here to see Allegheny County’s tree drop-off locations.

