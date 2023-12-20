Local

Here’s where you can recycle live Christmas trees in the City of Pittsburgh

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is opening 11 drop-off locations for live Christmas trees.

The locations will be open from Dec. 26 through Jan. 26.

Residents are encouraged to drop off their trees for recycling rather than taking them to a landfill.

Trees collected at these locations will be chipped into pine mulch and be free to the public this spring.

All ornaments, netting, tinsel and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off.

Local Girl Scout troops are participating in a curbside tree pick-up program, where residents can set out their trees. For a small donation, troops will collect them in January and take them to a drop-off location.

For more information, call 311 or click here.

Here is a list of drop-off locations:

Allegheny Center Sue Murray Swimming Pool  Parking Lot #301 | Stockton Ave.

Brighton Heights  Jack Stack Swimming Pool 600 Brighton Woods Road  

Brookline  Brookline Recreation Center  1400 Oakridge Street

Hazelwood - 3rd Division of Public Works Open Year Round   Location: 40 Melanchton Street  Pittsburgh, PA 15207   Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.  412-422-6524    

Highland Park  Highland Park Zoo  7370 Baker Street (enter zoo parking lot from Baker Street, follow the signs to back of lot)

Homewood North - 2nd Division of Public Works Open Year Round 6814 Hamilton Ave (North Dallas Ave. at Hamilton Ave.)   Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.   (412) 665-3609

Perry North/Observatory Hill - 1st Division of Public Works Open Year Round 300 Kilbuck Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214   

Southside  Southside Riverfront Park  Lower Parking Lot   

Squirrel Hill South  Prospect Drive Roundabout  Schenley Park

Sheraden  Sheraden Park Parking Lot  Surban Street

West End - 5th Division of Public Works Open Year Round 1330 Hassler St. Pittsburgh, PA 15220  (Off Herschel St. & Steuben St. near Herschel Park)    Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 412-937-3054

Click here to see Allegheny County’s tree drop-off locations.

