Herron Avenue Bridge in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville reopens after emergency safety repairs

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Herron Avenue Bridge is back open after a months-long closure.

The city closed the Lawrenceville bridge in May for emergency safety repairs following an inspection.

PRT said the bridge was deemed deficient at that time after structural inspection consultants checked it.

The repairs are done and officials reopened both lanes and the western sidewalk on Monday.

“Since the start of my term, I’ve had to make the tough call to close bridges more than once, but I’m always proud when we can reopen them safely,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “This bridge may have been closed for much of the summer, but thanks to the hard work of our in-house team at DOMI and our external partners, it’s now back open to serve our residents and connect our communities.”

The bridge is still set to undergo a full preservation project scheduled for 2028. That project was approved in 2023.

During the project, the deck, sidewalks, railings, joints, bearings, girders, piers and abutment walls are expected to be replaced.

