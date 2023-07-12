’He’s great’: Santonio Holmes extra involved with Steelers in retirement

During his time with the Steelers, Santonio Holmes helped lead the team to a Super Bowl and catch the game winning touchdown to knock off the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. However, his time with the team ended abruptly after he was traded to Jets following an incident in a nightclub.

While Holmes only played from 2006 to 2009 with the team, he left his mark as a key player in the Super Bowl run and beyond. So, when Holmes retired, he bought fully into the motto that once you are a member of the Steelers, you always are a member of the Steelers. Since that moment, Holmes has been around the team and practices.

