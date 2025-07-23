High heat returning this afternoon; threat of storms later in week

PITTSBURGH — It’s the last comfortable morning for a while, so enjoy it!

Things will heat up today as highs approach 90 degrees this afternoon. Humidity levels will go up a bit, though it won’t get too unbearable yet.

Thursday will bring the hottest air of the week with highs in the low 90s and heat indices as high as about 96 degrees. We’ll enjoy one more dry day before the threat of storms returns Friday afternoon.

Plenty of humidity is expected into the weekend as a front stalls nearby. That will keep scattered storms around Saturday and Sunday, though neither day will be a washout. The main impacts from any storms will be frequent lightning and very heavy rain.

It will stay warm and uncomfortable early next week, but we may see another dip in the temperatures as we approach the new month.

