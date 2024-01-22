High school in Westmoreland County wins ‘Paint the Plow’ contest in District 12

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is starting to announce the designs created by high school students that won “Fan Favorite” in an annual safety outreach contest.

Students from across Pennsylvania submitted designs for the annual Paint the Plow program, which promotes winter driving safety. The public voted on their favorite designs two weeks ago and now PennDOT is announcing the winners.

For PennDOT District 12, which represents Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, the public chose Yough Senior High School’s entry as its “Fan Favorite.”

The design shows the school’s mascot buckling a seatbelt, conveying this year’s theme of “seatbelts are always in season.”

PennDOT representatives also vote on a “Judges’ Pick.” They also selected Yough Senior High School as its winner, giving Kiski High School an honorable mention.

During the winter season, all of the blade designs submitted by area high schools will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in the district they were submitted.

PennDOT plans to announce the winners in other area districts throughout this week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group