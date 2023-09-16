High temperatures to reach mid-70s on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Pack plenty of sunscreen for fall festivals Saturday as the sun will be beating down hard on the pumpkin patches and apple orchards. Temperatures will shoot into the mid-70s by late afternoon, but mugginess will not be a problem at all.

A few showers will be possible on Sunday, but there will be more dry hours than wet. When it’s not raining, more clouds than sun will keep temperatures down a bit throughout the day.

Cooler temperatures will start the new work week and a couple of leftover showers could pop up.

