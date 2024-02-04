High temperatures will be near 50 degrees Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cold start to Sunday, with temperatures everywhere well down into the 20s.

Clear skies will translate to sunshine for the daylight hours, which will allow highs to reach near 50 degrees! Much like Saturday evening, we will cool off quickly tonight — but highs will stay above average on Monday and for much of the week.

Dry weather will prevail through at least Wednesday or Thursday, with an incoming front bringing showers sometime Friday. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and mild days, and don’t forget the winter coats at night. You may not need them late in the week as lows start to climb again and highs reach well into the 50s.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group