Highlands School District operating on 2-hour delay due to widespread power outage

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. — Highlands School District in Natrona Heights is operating on a two-hour delay because of widespread power outages in the area.

All students and staff will be on the delay, including middle school students who are doing remote learning today, the district announced.

The district said middle school students in fifth through eighth grade are doing remote learning due to a water main break.

AM Forbes students should still report to their bus stop at their regular time.

The district said it will update the community when the power is back on.

