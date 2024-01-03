Highlands School District remembering fallen police chief during ‘Chief McIntire Day’

Students and staff in the Highlands School District are honoring their fallen police chief a year after his death.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 2, 2022, while pursuing a wanted subject — exactly four years after he was sworn into the role.

Now, the Highlands School District is honoring him by making Jan. 3 “Chief McIntire Day.”

