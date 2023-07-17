Highmark Foundation awards $464K in grants

The Highmark Foundation announced it had given out $464,000 in funding as part of its School Grants and Supportive Services Health Grants.

The funding in the past 11 years of the program have totaled $4 million, with the goal of fostering healthier school environments in its service areas in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Highmark Foundation is the charitable arm of Highmark Inc.

In Southwestern Pennsylvania, grants were received in Fayette, Beaver, Washington, Allegheny, Westmoreland and Butler counties, according to information provided by Highmark Foundation.

