Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community in Pittsburgh helps raise money for nonprofit organizations

PITTSBURGH — People from across the Pittsburgh area gathered on the North Shore Saturday morning to raise money for over 100 nonprofit organizations.

The Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community kicked off at Stage AE.

It is an event hosted by Highmark and part of their Bright Blue Futures community involvement program.

Participants go on a 5K walk and select a nonprofit to raise money.

This year, the walk benefited 150 nonprofits across Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The walk is becoming an annual tradition. Highmark said through 2023 it has raised more than $18.4 million for more than 550 health and human nonprofit organizations.

Similar walks were also held in Harrisburg, Erie, Lehigh Valley, Wilmington and Laurel Highlands throughout May and June.

