Hill District business owner recognized by City of Pittsburgh for charitable efforts

PITTSBURGH — May 28 will now be known in the City of Pittsburgh as Anthony “UDIGG” Harris Day.

Channel 11 first met the 27-year-old owner of UDIGG Apparel back in December 2022. At that time, the young business owner had lost nearly everything after his ceiling collapsed during a winter storm.

“I am back to square one like how it was when I was first out of my trunk,” Harris told us at the time.

Due to the damage, Harris was forced to relocate from his first shop in Carrick to a new location in the city’s Hill District, where he is from.

“I have to keep going, I have to keep going no matter what because I felt like people were counting on me to keep dropping merch and keep the brand going,” Harris said.

The support was instant.

“It feels like love, nothing but love. Love at all times, and not just from the Hill District love from all over,” he said.

Encouraged by the support, Harris began paying it forward by volunteering at local schools. This past Christmas, exactly one year after the collapse, he gifted hundreds of free winter coats to families in need.

“It was either going to make me or break me, and the situation made me a better person,” Harris said.

Now, the city is taking notice of Harris’ hard work and charitable efforts and awarded him the special proclamation.

“Everything, I said everything I never knew I could come this far, and accomplish this much through clothing,” Harris said.

Harris says he plans to do more clothing drives for local students this fall and will continue to expand his brand.

