Hill District neighbors calling for change after 4-year-old boy hit by vehicle

By Antoinette DelBel, WPXI-TV

Hill District neighbors calling for change after 4-year-old boy hit by vehicle Police say the man who hit a 4-year-old boy with an SUV and then drove away is in custody but the victim’s mother says the recovery process is just beginning. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — People living in the city’s Hill District want to see change on Webster Avenue after a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in a hit-and-run.

>> Boy, 4, hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, driver flees scene

“Something needs to stop, really, seriously,” Andrew Swain, who lives on Webster Avenue, said.

On 11 at 11, the changes neighbors want to see to keep kids safe.

