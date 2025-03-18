Hill District residents call for safety changes at intersection where 11-year-old was hit by bus

PITTSBURGH — Residents in the Hill District told Channel 11 News that the intersection where an 11-year-old girl was struck by a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Monday is well-known as a dangerous area.

Community members are urging local authorities to implement safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The school buses travel down Dinwiddie Street, Devilliers Street, and up Centre Avenue,” said longtime resident Carla Jackson.

On Monday afternoon, around 3:45 p.m., Channel 11 was on the scene after an 11-year-old girl, a student of Pittsburgh Public Schools, was hit by a bus at the intersection of Centre Avenue and Devilliers Street.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the girl was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, suffering from injuries to her stomach, right arm, and leg.

It remains unclear whether speed was a contributing factor. Pittsburgh Regional Transit is conducting an investigation and confirmed that the bus driver is currently off work pending the results of a standard drug and alcohol test.

Jackson noted that during rush hour, drivers often speed through the area, using it as a shortcut to avoid highway traffic. “Drivers go 10 miles over the speed limit, especially between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., particularly those who do not live in the neighborhood,” she explained.

At the intersection where Centre Avenue, Devilliers Street, and Dinwiddie Street meet, there is a painted crosswalk; however, there are no pedestrian walk signs or assigned crossing guards.

“That should have been a safe place to cross, especially with a bus involved in the accident,” said Leonard Coleman.

We reached out to the city to inquire about potential improvements.

According to their website, changes are planned to enhance speed and safety at three key intersections: Dinwiddie Street, Kirkpatrick Street, and Reed Street. All three will be redesigned to better accommodate pedestrians, along with upgrades to traffic signals for improved detection of approaching traffic.

The plans did not specify a timeline for when these changes will take place, nor did they mention the addition of a crossing guard, which also requires city approval.

“There are too many kids, and with all these different schools, they need to do something different,” Jackson emphasized.

The bus driver will remain on leave as PRT continues its investigation, while the young girl remains hospitalized.

