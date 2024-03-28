Hiring event for military, veterans to be held at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — A free hiring event for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Acrisure

There will be local, statewide and remote opportunities available in several fields, including project management, human resources, health care and information technology.

This is a collaborative effort between two well-known organizations — Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military.

Participants are asked to enter the stadium through the Press Entrance, which is across from the Carnegie Science Center. Free parking will be available in the Stage AE lot.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group