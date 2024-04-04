‘His legacy will live on’: Frazer Township Police Department mourning death of Chief Terry Kuhns

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Frazer Township Police department is mourning the loss of Chief Terry Kuhns.

Kuhns passed away peacefully at his home on April 1.

“For those of you who knew Terry, knew that if you ever needed anything, he would be there for you. Always kind hearted and put others needs ahead of his. Would never hesitate to donate to a good cause or take time out of his day to help a friend, family member or an officer,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Kuhns spent five decades in service of law enforcement. He hired, trained and encouraged new officers on the right way to do things and to have empathy and compassion in their everyday duties, police said.

“Terry’s passing will forever leave a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. His laugh, smile, and the way he would tell stories will be missed every single day. Walking into the station just doesn’t feel the same. Terry will not be forgotten and his legacy will live on in all who have been a part of his life,” the Facebook post said.

