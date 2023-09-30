Hispanic Culture celebrated at festival held in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Local residents were able to celebrate Hispanic culture during an event held in Pittsburgh.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival was held at the Heinz History Museum on Saturday.

Over 60 vendors helped bring the festival to life. They worked with the Hispanic Heritage Community Festival and Concert.

One of the organizers said everyone was welcome to the event.

“A lot of people think, if I’m not Hispanic, should I really go to the festival? Who doesn’t like delicious food, music and a little bit of dancing?” Melanie Marie Boyer, executive director of the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation said.

Boyer said the Hispanic population is one of the fastest growing in the country.

The celebration will end with a concert at PPG Paints Arena.

International stars Farruko and Domino Saints will perform at 8 p.m.

