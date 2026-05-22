Front entrance of Washington County Courthouse will reopen to public with new security system

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The historic front entrance of the Washington County Courthouse will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The reopening marks the culmination of more than five years of closure and includes new security measures for the community landmark.

The iconic front doors of the courthouse, built in 1900, were closed in 2019 due to portico renovations, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent security upgrades.

County officials describe the reopening as a return to tradition and a major investment in the courthouse’s future.

Six new front doors were installed after years of weather-related damage and a new security configuration will be in place.

Washington County President Judge Valarie Costanzo spoke about the significance of the event.

“After years of waiting, the front doors of the courthouse will reopen. The reopening of the doors to a grand and historic entrance symbolizes not only a return to tradition, but a renewed commitment to openness and accessibility to all who seek justice,” Costanzo said.

The West Cherry Alley entrance will remain open and fully handicap accessible even after the main entrance reopens. The updated security layout improves visibility for deputies.

Vice Chair Electra Janis of the Washington County Commissioners highlighted the effort involved in the project.

“The doors haven’t been open in my entire time as a County Commissioner and a historic structure deserves a grand entrance, so I’m thrilled to see the completion of hard work our departments have put into this project,” Janis said.

The new courthouse security configuration is led by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tony Andronas confirmed that the new system incorporates Evolv’s touchless screening technology at both courthouse entrances.

“Safety and well-being of our courthouse staff and visitors is top priority to our sheriff’s office. As part of our continued security efforts, the installation of the Evolv Weapons Detection System at entrances will allow our deputies to add another layer to our comprehensive security plan,” Andronas said.

Washington County is the first county in Pennsylvania to implement the AI-powered Evolv system at courthouse entrances. This touchless technology is designed to strengthen courthouse security while streamlining the screening process and reducing wait times for visitors entering the building.

County Commissioner Larry Maggi noted the balance between preservation and modern safety.

“It’s unfortunate that the front doors to the courthouse were closed for so long, but now that they have been replaced it allows us to showcase this 125-year-old county treasure. The county was also able to incorporate enhanced, high-tech security to the entryway, allowing us to combine safety and charm to the building,” Maggi said.

Chair Nick Sherman of the Washington County Commissioners emphasized the importance of the changes for visibility and accessibility.

“This change is important to the visibility and accessibility of our courthouse and the added layer of security helps ensure we continue protecting the citizens who visit this historic building each day,” Sherman said. He also added that the reopening “adds new life to our downtown business district and reflects that the front doors of our courthouse just like our city and county are open to business.”

The new entrance doors and security systems are expected to be fully operational next week.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The day will conclude with a 6 p.m. Law Day celebration at the courthouse, where the Washington County Bar Association will recognize the enduring importance of the rule of law, civic education and equal justice in strengthening communities and democracy.

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