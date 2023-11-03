Ho-hum, Sidney Crosby’s closing in on yet another milestone

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

Sidney Crosby will appear in his 1,200th NHL game when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit San Jose Saturday night.

He’s aware of that — not a whole lot gets past that guy — but isn’t dwelling on his looming achievement.

“I don’t think about milestones a lot, in general,” Crosby said. “But as far as games-played, it’s a nice number, when it’s 1,200. But at the same time, it’s just more about … the experiences, the friendships, all the stuff that’s gone on over those games more than the actual games-played.”

Perhaps Crosby doesn’t focus much on milestones because he’s reached so many since entering the NHL in 2005.

