Hoax email threats continue to impact local school districts

Bomb threats that appear to be a part of national “swatting” incidents continue to impact local school districts. The latest — Duquesne City and Avonworth — received threats Tuesday.

After determining the threats were not credible, Avonworth notified families of the situation and proceeded with the school day while Duquesne City evacuated and returned to class after police searched the building.

Several schools in Washington County on Monday evacuated buildings and canceled classes for the day after receiving email threats.

Police are still trying to figure out where the threats are coming from.

