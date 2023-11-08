Local

Home for the holidays: Santa returning to Pittsburgh-area malls this week

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Santa Claus is coming to town to visit Pittsburgh-area malls starting this week.

South Hills Village and Ross Park Mall will be hosting our favorite gift-giver starting on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Santa Photo Experience will be at both malls Monday through Sunday with special theme days scattered throughout the next month.

Santa will be leaving on his magic sleigh to return to the North Pole on Dec. 24.

