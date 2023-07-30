Home in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood damaged by fire

PITTSBURGH — First responders were sent to a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatch officials tell Channel 11 fire, police and EMS responded to the fire on the 3100 block of Bergman Street around 12:20 p.m.

The dispatcher said no one was taken to the hospital because of a fire.

Our crew at the scene saw the home had heavy smoke damage near the roofline and broken windows.

