Local

Home, vehicle hit by gunfire in McKees Rocks

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

2nd Street and Broadway Avenue A police car idles behind caution tape while authorities investigate spent casings found on the ground.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police are investigating in McKees Rocks after spent shell casings were found Friday night.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, investigators responded around 10:40 p.m. First responders found several spent casings on the ground near 2nd St and Broadway Ave.

At least one vehicle and a home were struck, but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is asked to call the county tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man arrested in multi-state sex trafficking ring; 3 victims found at Monroeville motel
  • SKYLIGHTS 2023: Week 7 high school football final scores
  • Man in custody after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh plastic bag ban goes into effect Saturday
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read