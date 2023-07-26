Homeowner says Westmoreland County road needs changes after 2nd fatal crash into house

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Personal items and broken pieces of a motorcycle lay scattered across Jonathan Musgrove’s driveway after a motorcycle crashed into his home last night.

“If it would have been a car or a truck, it would have come right through the house,” Musgrove told Channel 11 News.

He was on the couch watching tv. His dad was upstairs lying in bed. They came outside to see what happened.

“A little before 8:00, we just heard this loud bang, the house shook,” Musgrove recalled.

When they got outside, their neighbor was already calling 911.

The two people who had been on the motorcycle, identified as Timothy Kuhns and Jennifer Ramsey, were thrown from the bike and were lying in the yard with severe injuries.

Both died there before they could make it to the hospital, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner.

It’s a sight Musgrove can’t get out of his mind.

“Every time I closed my eyes, all I could see was...this,” Musgrove said while getting emotional.

Shockingly, this isn’t the first fatal crash at the Musgrove’s home.

Musgrove said there was one accident about 30 years ago where a man crashed into a tree in his yard.

“We’ve had our front porch hit three separate times between that accident and this one,” he said.

Musgrove said people drive way too fast around the bend on Route 819.

He’s asked the state to make the curve safer.

“We’ve talked to PennDOT about putting a guard rail up, but they told us it wasn’t necessary,” Musgrove said.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek reached out to PennDOT but did not hear back for this story.

The coroner said speed was a factor in this crash.

Musgrove is sad for the victims’ families, saying he heard the couple was soon to be married.

“You have my sincerest and deepest condolences. I wish there was more that we could have done, and I wish this would have never happened,” Musgrove said.

Musgrove said he and his dad will be staying in a hotel until power can be restored to the home. They are working with their insurance to get repairs done on the home, as well as one of their vehicles.

