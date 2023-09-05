Local

Homers by Jack Suwinski, Ke’Bryan Hayes lift Pirates over Brewers 4-2

By John Perrotto - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) slides safely into third past Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Andruw Monasterio with a triple off Brewers relief pitcher Hoby Milner during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Jack Suwinski and Ke’Bryan Hayes hit home runs and Luis Ortiz pitched six solid innings to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night at PNC Park in the opener of a three-game series.

Suwinski hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Corbin Burnes (9-8) to draw the Pirates into a 2-2 tie. A solo shot by Hayes to center field an inning later put the Pirates (64-74) in front as they won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Ortiz (4-4) allowed two runs and five hits while winning his second straight outing. The rookie struck out four and walked three.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

