Homers by Jack Suwinski, Ke’Bryan Hayes lift Pirates over Brewers 4-2

PITTSBURGH — Jack Suwinski and Ke’Bryan Hayes hit home runs and Luis Ortiz pitched six solid innings to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night at PNC Park in the opener of a three-game series.

Suwinski hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Corbin Burnes (9-8) to draw the Pirates into a 2-2 tie. A solo shot by Hayes to center field an inning later put the Pirates (64-74) in front as they won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Ortiz (4-4) allowed two runs and five hits while winning his second straight outing. The rookie struck out four and walked three.

