Homestead man indicted for illegally possessing machine gun

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man from Homestead is facing up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a machine gun.

The Department of Justice says Michael William Horvwalt, 37, was indicted on Friday.

Authorities say Horvwalt was a felon and was found with a machine gun on May 26. Federal laws say it is illegal for convicted felons to have a firearm.

The gun was loaded when it was found, police say.

Federal investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked with Pittsburgh Police in the investigation.

If convicted, Horvwalt could face up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

