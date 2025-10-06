Homewood community celebrates opening of new Willie Stargell Football Field after 12-year wait

PITTSBURGH — For more than a decade, it’s only been a dream for the Homewood community. But Sunday marked the first game played on the new Willie Stargell Football Field, which, as we learned, is a whole lot more than just a gridiron.

“I’m so blown away. This journey started 12 years ago,” said Homewood Community Sports President Mubarik Ismaeli

It’s a place for the kids.

“It teaches them to be a part of an organization, to be accountable and responsible,” said Chiron Mathis, who has five sons who came through Homewood Community Sports.

It’s also a place for the community.

“It can bring everyone together — the elderly, the young, the teens," Mathis said.

While games were played on the field on Sunday, this new complex won’t be finished until 2026. It will have a swimming pool, concession stand, playground, walking trail and more.

“Directly behind the library is an amphitheater to bring the public into the park,” said Holly Douglas, construction manager for Cosmos Technology.

Mayor Ed Gainey praised the perseverance of those who helped make this a reality, while questioning the name of the field.

“With no disrespect to Willie Stargell, this field should not be called Willie Stargell. This field should be called someone who came out of this community,” Gainey said.

After 12 years of fighting for this project for the community, this dream was realized for so many.

“Congratulations to Homewood, congratulations to the city of Pittsburgh. We did it,” said Derek Tillman of Bridging the Gap.

The Homewood football field was named in honor of Pirates Hall of Famer Willie Stargell in 1980.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group