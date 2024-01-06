Homicide suspect arrested in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted for criminal homicide was arrested in Greene County on Thursday.

Roy Keener was arrested in Dilliner after a lengthy search, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Deputies searched the area throughout the day before finding Keener attempting to hide inside a vehicle.

Keener was arraigned Friday and denied bail.

He is currently being held at the Greene County Prison.

